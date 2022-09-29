TshisaLIVE

Kea Zawadi wants to show the world her 'truest essence' as she makes music debut

29 September 2022 - 14:30
Joy Mphande Journalist
Media personality and actress Kea Zawadi, is now adding musician to her many professional titles.
Image: Supplied

Media personality and actress Kea Zawadi is ready to show the world what she's got as she ventures into the music space.

Kea recently released her debut body-of-work, a five-track RnB EP titled Love High, fulfilling her childhood dream.

“I'm a huge perfectionist. Perhaps it's not always the most positive thing but I take pride in the work that I do. And when I execute, I give my all. I think because of this, it has led me to pushing back my music because I was so busy with TV roles and my radio career.” she tells TshisaLIVE.

“Being here now, it made so much sense to finally give the world the truest essence of me, which is my music. Everything I do, stems from my love for music.”

Her latest offering encapsulates her passion for not only music but love as well. 

“I've always been a sucker for love and I feel like love songs come naturally to me. All five songs represent different stages of a love high.

“What started off as a spontaneous studio session turned into the body of work we have now called Love High. Because my management gave me free room to write about whatever I felt, the songs came naturally with some being written quicker than others ... and some verses being done in one take.”

She has introduced herself as an RnB artist with the mission of having as much of an impact as artists such as Shekinah, Tems and Elaine, among many others, and says she hopes to work with them in future in whatever genre. 

“My vocals and style is primarily RnB but you get to hear how those vocals fit onto soul, alternative RnB, new school and amapiano. I've never been one to put myself in a box so that's the last thing I'll do in my music.”

Kea's 2022 has been filled with several highs.

Her album follows her recent viral Hippo advert, her debut on SABC1's 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right and joining the budding The Game Podcast. Kea says she's looking forward to showing people she can “stand on her own” as a musician and all-round artist.

