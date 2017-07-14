TshisaLIVE

Nasty C and Khanyi Mbau are ‘safe’ from Mabala Noise chop

14 July 2017 - 10:40 By Kyle Zeeman
Nasty C is not leaving Mabala Noise.
Image: via Nasty C Instagram

As Mabala Noise prepares to cut several artists from its books, TshisaLIVE can confirm that some of the label's biggest artists including Nasty C and Khanyi Mbau will remain with the company.

The label announced on Thursday evening that it had released a number of its artists with immediate effect, but did not comment on who those artists were.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mabala Noise label manager Sikhulile Nzuza said the company could not comment on who they had let go because they were "still in talks with some of the artists affected".

However, Sikhulile did confirm that Nasty C, Khanyi Mbau and Gigi Lamayne would remain on the company's books after the reshuffle.

"Nasty C is definitely staying. We have massive plans for him which include both projects here and abroad. We have no issues with Nasty C and will keep supporting him and pushing his career," Sikhulile said.

He explained the situation at Mabala Noise was "very serious" but told fans to not panic.

The reshuffle comes in the midst of an alleged embezzlement fiasco that has engulfed the label and led to the dismissal of its media liaison officer Mhlo Gumede.

