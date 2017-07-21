TshisaLIVE

AB de Villiers welcomes baby boy

21 July 2017 - 09:52 By TshisaLIVE
AB and his growing brood
AB and his growing brood
Image: via AB de Villiers Instagram

Cricket star AB de Villiers and his wife, Danielle, have welcomed their second child the star confirmed.

The Proteas ODI captain posted a picture of his growing family on Instagram.

"Now we are 4. Praise the Lord for this amazing blessing in our life. John Richard de Villiers was born at 11am on Monday the 17th and both Danielle and John are safe at home," he said.

"My wife is the most amazing woman and once again showed incredible courage and strength through all of this," he added.

Congrats!

Most read

  1. Opinion: Brickz was living his best life for only R50k TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter slams ‘childish’ Cassper over ANOTHER Paris Hilton brag TshisaLIVE
  3. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  4. Tbo Touch dragged for telling beggars to 'think' their way out of poverty TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang on marriage and kids: We have different priorities TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Five men rob a petrol station in Mpumalanga
I am Lara. This is my life as a transgender person

Related articles

  1. Proteas get back their spirit Sport
  2. England look to 'positive' Joe Root against South Africa Cricket
  3. Philander happy with captain Elgar‚ wants Domingo to stay‚ has 'moved' on from ... Cricket
X