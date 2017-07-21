AB de Villiers welcomes baby boy

Cricket star AB de Villiers and his wife, Danielle, have welcomed their second child the star confirmed.

The Proteas ODI captain posted a picture of his growing family on Instagram.

"Now we are 4. Praise the Lord for this amazing blessing in our life. John Richard de Villiers was born at 11am on Monday the 17th and both Danielle and John are safe at home," he said.

"My wife is the most amazing woman and once again showed incredible courage and strength through all of this," he added.

Congrats!