Amor Vittone backtracks on denial - wants 'unedited fight' released
Just hours after Amor Vittone denied that it was her in an alleged recorded fight between herself and Joost van der Westhuizen, the singer has instead called on the source of the leaked recording to come forward with the 'unedited version.'
Amor's lawyer, Sean Hefferman, said "we would like to receive the original taped conversation, unedited, to listen to it before admitting or denying anything."
In the recording, released by YOU magazine, Amor is allegedly heard launching a vicious attack on the Springbok legend while he can be heard mumbling, barely able to speak as a result of his Motor Neuron Disease (MND).
"Go back to f*ck around. You know why? Because I have a great relationship, with a great man. And you know what? Because I can’t ride you like a horse. And feed you like a horse and then burp you out like a baby," Amor is allegedly heard saying.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:
The magazine claims the recording is part of a video leaked to the publication. YOU magazine quoted Amor as saying the recording was 'manipulated.'
"They want to inflict optimal damage. It’s an effort to destroy me. They want me to lose everything I’ve worked and fought for my entire life in an instant.”
Amor and the Van Der Westhuizen family have been involved in legal battles over the Springbok's estate after his brother, Pieter, revealed the existence of a second will. The will, which was not signed by Joost, left Amor with "very little." The Van Der Westhuizen family eventually conceded and said they would not be taking the matter further, making Joost's original will, in which Amor benefitted significantly more, come into effect.
Amor told the publication her lawyer was made aware of the tape after Pieter passed it on. “He alleges someone had sent him the video and he simply wanted to inform Sean of its existence."
"We invite the owner of the original telephone conversation to present it to us so we can investigate the contents," Hefferman told TshisaLIVE.
The Van der Westhuizen family told TshisaLIVE they wished Amor well.
"The family has said on a number of occasions that they will not enter into a media circus on maters surrounding Amor. As such they will not comment on the recording. They wish Amor well in what must be a difficult time," said spokesperson Odette Schwegler.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP