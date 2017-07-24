SA model Thando Hopa works with Whoopi Goldberg on Pirelli calendar

In the picture Thando could be seen wearing a white flowing dress and veil, with Whoopi to her right.

The 2018 edition of the calendar, which was photographed by Vogue photographer Tim Walker in London recently, was inspired by John Tenniel's original illustrations for Alice in Wonderland. Thando played the role of the Princess of Hearts.

Thando said that it was an honour to work with icons she had grown up watching on screens.

"For me it was always about creating awareness and expanding on diversity. But to be asked to work together with icons I have always admired, to make a mark in the cultural development of visual storytelling, is an honour I cannot begin to express,” she says.

Thando added that the calendar was more than just a "pretty" photoshoot.

“I realised that we weren't just taking pretty pictures of a fairytale, we are building legacies for generations to come, so they can be bolder and build stories beyond the stereotypes that bind them,” she said.

Thando shot to fame after after being scouted by fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee in 2012. Over the past five years she has become an activist for people with albinism.

The shoot's producer Jeff Delich was impressed by Thando and said that the model's advocacy brought "an added layer of importance" to the calendar.

“Working with Thando was a privilege for myself and the rest of the cast and crew; she is an eloquent and erudite voice for equality and social justice in the world, and her participation in the project gave it an added layer of importance, for which I am personally very grateful," Jeff said.

The Pirelli Calendar will be launched in November