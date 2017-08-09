Simphiwe Ngema: I saw God in Dumi

Actress Simphiwe Ngema fought back tears and had to take deep breaths as she spoke of her husband, Dumi Masilela, who was murdered in a botched hijacking in Tembisa last week.

The Hope Restoration Church hall was packed to capacity as those who knew and loved the Rhythm City actor attended his memorial service in Kempton Park on Joburg's East Rand.

"It was time. If God wanted him to be healed, he would have been healed. Dumi was perfect. I saw God in Dumi. God lived in him.I could never fit in with other people, with my peers, because I am also a spiritual person and I felt like sometimes I was too deep. But when I met Dumi I saw a reflection of myself."