Simphiwe Ngema: Nothing prepares you for being a 27-year-old widow

09 August 2017 - 17:16 By TshisaLIVE
Simphiwe Ngema takes to the stage at her husband's funeral
Image: Kyle Zeeman

Simphiwe Ngema took to the stage at the Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park on Joburg's East Rand to lead the crowd in a song of prayer.

After the performance and supported by family members, the former Muvhango actress said nothing prepared her for Dumi Masilela's death.

"Nothing prepares you for one day to be a 27-year-old widow. That all the dreams you've dreamt of will be taken away from you."

The Rhythm City actor was shot and killed in a botched hijacking last week. No arrests have been made.

