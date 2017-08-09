Simphiwe Ngema: Nothing prepares you for being a 27-year-old widow
Simphiwe Ngema took to the stage at the Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park on Joburg's East Rand to lead the crowd in a song of prayer.
WATCH: Simz leads a song of tribute to her late husband #dumimasilela #Dumimasilelamemorial pic.twitter.com/f2cgNlckVE— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 9, 2017
After the performance and supported by family members, the former Muvhango actress said nothing prepared her for Dumi Masilela's death.
"Nothing prepares you for one day to be a 27-year-old widow. That all the dreams you've dreamt of will be taken away from you."
WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema : "nothing prepares you for being a 27 year old widow #dumimasilela #dumimasilelaMemorial pic.twitter.com/UW0MjHsIdL— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 9, 2017
The Rhythm City actor was shot and killed in a botched hijacking last week. No arrests have been made.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP