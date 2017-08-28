WATCH: Taylor Swift's dark new video gets the world talking

There's been a lot of hype around the release of Taylor Swift's new song, Look What You Made Me Do, and with her video premiering half an hour into the VMAs you can bet that she was the talk of town in Hollywood.

Last week she wiped out her social media accounts, almost hinting that a new start was on its way. The video shows Taylor poking fun at herself and her own reputation, which is genius considering its the lead single off an album called Reputation.

She crashes a car, crawls out a grave, gets served tea by minions and robs a bank.

It's a whole new Taylor and the video already has over 6 million views and counting.