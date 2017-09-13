Aw! Zakes and Nandi's little one has grown so much
In November Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini's little prince will be a year old.
Times really does fly.
Shaka, who has his own Instagram page, has been sharing some pictures of himself here and there.
Like this one where is he crawling.
Going nowhere slowly, my mom wrote. #Repost @nandi_madida ・・・ Thank you for all your kind words regarding last weeks announcements❤️! Beyond excited to be back working&making history with Afropunk Brooklyn and then being the face of LUX and now a really awesome radio gig for the continent with Coke Studio Hour. There's a lot more but what I'm most proud of was taking some time off for the first half of the year to be a great mother to this amazing little man! I strive to make him proud with everything I do. What a blessing 😍. #BabyShaka #King #Son #daddysboy
And then there was this sweet message to his dad that made our hearts pump custard.
"My twin, my best friend, my mentor, my everything! I have the best daddy in the world. I'm a daddy's boy and grateful to have such a great man in my life. Love you daddy."
Bless.
