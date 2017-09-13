TshisaLIVE

Aw! Zakes and Nandi's little one has grown so much

13 September 2017 - 07:38 By TshisaLIVE
Twinning! Zakes Bantwini and his prince in Paris.
Twinning! Zakes Bantwini and his prince in Paris.
Image: Via Instagram

In November Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini's little prince will be a year old.

Times really does fly.

Shaka, who has his own Instagram page, has been sharing some pictures of himself here and there. 

Like this one where is he crawling.

And then there was this sweet message to his dad that made our hearts pump custard.

"My twin, my best friend, my mentor, my everything! I have the best daddy in the world. I'm a daddy's boy and grateful to have such a great man in my life. Love you daddy."

Bless.

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: Fans rip Donald's Idols SA performance to shreds TshisaLIVE
  2. Halala! Trevor Noah wins his first Emmy TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter shook by what it took for OPW groom to stop cheating TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Pearl Modiadie surprised her dad with a new house TshisaLIVE
  5. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Why Joburg woman wrestled robbers for handbag
975 learners receive bicycles to travel to school
X