Darkness and Light: are you ready to see John Legend live?

Are you a John Legend fan? It’s time to cross the last 30 days or so off your calendar ahead of the US R&B and soul singer’s visit to South Africa in November.

The multi-platinum-selling performer – the proud owner of nine Grammy Awards – will be on stage in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town as part of his highly anticipated Darkness and Light global tour, named after his latest album.

The album has been a global smash hit with the top 10 singles Love Me Now and Penthouse Floor (featuring Chance the Rapper). It debuted on the top 20 of the Billboard 200 and was streamed more than 12-million times in the first week.

Expect to hear Legend perform these new singles with a full band as well as other favourites such as his smash hit All of Me from his critically acclaimed fourth studio album, Love in the Future.

Read our five quick John Legend facts to get fired up, then watch the video below and be sure to book your tickets!

ONE | The Ohio-born singer has three siblings and was home-schooled. He is now married to American model Chrissy Teigen and they have a daughter who was born in 2016.

TWO | Of course he’s a proper legend, but his real name is John Roger Stephens – his stage nickname came about when a friend started to call him “Legend” because of his old-school sound, reported The New York Times.

THREE | All of Me claimed the number-one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 Singles chart and shot to number one across four radio formats: urban adult contemporary, top 40, rhythm, and adult top 40. The single also marked Legend’s highest-selling and -charting single to date, with sales of more than 5.5-million worldwide.

FOUR | As a teenager, he worked as a wedding singer – lucky bride! Since then he’s also tried his hand at acting, appearing as a singer in the movie Soul Men (2008).

FIVE | His debut album, Get Lifted, sold 116,000 copies in its first week and won him a Grammy in 2006 for best R&B album.