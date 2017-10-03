Steenkamp family & South Africa not impressed with Oscar Pistorius film
The family of Reeva Steenkamp have issued a public statement expressing their anger after a teaser for the Oscar Pistorius biopic was released.
The teaser for Blade Runner Killer was released on Monday and showed scenes of court proceedings as well as what may have happened on the night Reeva was shot and killed by the athlete.
In a statement released to the media, the Steenkamp family slammed reports that they had given their stamp of approval.
“Any impression that is created that this is June’s view, or that the movie is endorsed by the Steenkamp family, is untrue and incorrect,” they said in a statement.
They have called on the film company, Lifetime, to publicly state that the family did not give its endorsement in any way.
The athlete is currently serving a six-year jail term for the murder of Reeva in his house on Valentine's Day 2013.
South Africans, meanwhile, have responded with mixed reaction.
Someone please discipline these Americans,just saw from that narrative that no consent was given,their entitled ways r 2much #OscarPistorius pic.twitter.com/GHnRRXjhQE— GOLDIE COLOUR (@Moe_Mphigs) October 2, 2017
#BladeRunnerKiller white SouthAfricans "standing up"4 Oscar coz it was a "mistake" imagine if Makhaya Ntini made a"mistake" #OscarPistorius— Vathiswa Ruselo (@Vathiswar) October 2, 2017
Ah white people murder their girlfriends and still get paid #OscarPistorius pic.twitter.com/JcD4SNwNS2— The Inferno (@OlwethuLDlamini) October 2, 2017
The #OscarPistorius movie is trash, I'll never celebrate a man who shot and killed his girlfriend on valentines day NO!!!— Views (@aCameraShyGuy2) October 2, 2017
I think this movie is unnecessary.— ®Azee (@TheRealAzee_RSA) October 2, 2017
Making a movie about #OscarPistorius like he's some sort of a hero.
The guy is a murderer!!! pic.twitter.com/kNMaXqOr2e
I stand up for #OscarPistorius and admire everyone who does. He is not a murderer - but a broken & remorseful man who did a terrible mistake pic.twitter.com/I0nQw4RENE— Ulla-Marianne Hertze (@HertzeUlla) September 29, 2017
