Serena slays post pregnancy
Wow! If you thought the tennis champ was going to be tucked away in a corner trying to ditch the excess weight after giving birth, think again.
Serena Williams is back and we're crushing hard. As always.
Serena and her man, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their daughter just one month ago.
She posted a picture of herself in this mini dress and rocked it.
In honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October, I’ve designed a custom, Italian leather purse to support my friends at @allstatefdn during their annual fundraising competition, the Purple Purse Challenge. Every $10 you donate to the Challenge earns you a chance to win one! A winner will be picked each week this month. All donations benefit the 2017 Purple Purse nonprofits and help provide critical resources to domestic violence survivors nationwide. The more you donate, the more you help survivors – and the more chances you have to win! So, get involved and donate today. Link in bio. #ad #domesticviolence #PurplePurse #DVAM
Just before then, she gave fans a sign that she was bouncing back with this picture.
Halala.
