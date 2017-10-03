TshisaLIVE

Serena slays post pregnancy

03 October 2017 - 05:42 By TshisaLIVE
Serena Williams flaunts post-pregnancy look.
Serena Williams flaunts post-pregnancy look.
Image: Via Instagram

Wow! If you thought the tennis champ was going to be tucked away in a corner trying to ditch the excess weight after giving birth, think again.

Serena Williams is back and we're crushing hard. As always.

Serena and her man, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their daughter just one month ago.

She posted a picture of herself in this mini dress and rocked it.

Just before then, she gave fans a sign that she was bouncing back with this picture.

Halala.

Most read

  1. SNAPS: AKA & Bonang serve goals in Paris TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl Thusi on her split: 'Sometimes things don't work out' TshisaLIVE
  3. Asanda Maku embraces her curves in bikini photo shoot TshisaLIVE
  4. Babes Wodumo serves heat in teeny-tiny black shorts TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu shades Skolopad: She is still crawling in this game TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'They just keep firing and firing' - video captures Las Vegas shooting
'They just keep firing and firing' - video captures Las Vegas shooting
X