WATCH | This is the best dance video of Babes ever!

06 October 2017 - 08:51 By TshisaLIVE
The weekend is officially here thanks to Babes.
Image: Via Babes Instagram

First she posted a picture of her booty and y'all went cray.

Then she was nominated for an MTV EMA in the Best African Act category.

And now, to celebrate life and the nomination, Babes has posted a video of her dancing.

Get ready for that Friday feeling, fam!

