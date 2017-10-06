WATCH | This is the best dance video of Babes ever!
06 October 2017 - 08:51
First she posted a picture of her booty and y'all went cray.
Then she was nominated for an MTV EMA in the Best African Act category.
And now, to celebrate life and the nomination, Babes has posted a video of her dancing.
Get ready for that Friday feeling, fam!
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE