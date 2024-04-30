South Africa

Tributes pour in for Dingaan ‘Rose of Soweto’ Thobela

30 April 2024 - 08:32
Joy Mphande Journalist
Boxer Dingaan Thobela has died.
Image: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images

Industry colleagues, close friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Dingaan "Rose of Soweto" Thobela, who died after battling illness.

The former boxing world champion and darling of South African sports was found dead in his flat in Mayfair, Johannesburg, on Monday night.

SA boxing great Dingaan Thobela dies aged 57

Former world champion and darling of SA sport Dingaan "Rose of Soweto" Thobela has been found dead at his Joburg flat after battling illness.
Sport
12 hours ago

Actor Thabo Rametsi was among the celebrities who took to their timelines to pen a touching tribute.

"Rest in power to 'The Rose'. Rest in power to the champ. One of my greatest heroes and inspirations. I'm so glad I got to meet you. You defined a generation. Your story is so powerful. Rest in peace Dingaan 'The Rose of Soweto' Thobela," he wrote.

"The EFF extends condolences on the passing of this legendary and iconic boxer. A titan in the boxing world. We are deeply saddened by the loss of this legend. Rest in revolutionary peace 'Rose of Soweto'," read a statement shared by the party.

Read what others had to say in tribute to Thobela:

