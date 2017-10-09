Unathi Msengana confirms split

Unathi Msengana on Saturday confirmed during a TV interview on eNCA that she and her husband Thomas are not together.

The couple, who are notoriously private, have refused to respond to media reports about their marriage being in trouble.

In the interview Unathi said that she has learnt not to be in a position where "people force us to share our private lives. Your work speaks for itself."

She said she has always separated her personal and professional life.

When pushed on if it was true that she and Thomas are still together, Unathi just said: "No, we are not." The presenter then asked "you're in a good place?" To which Unathi replied: "Of course we are. We're family."