WATCH: Zodwa shake her booty on stage

Yep, there's a reason Zodwa Wabantu has gained fame because of her dance moves: It's because she does them damn well.

If you haven't been blessed enough to see Zodwa live in action, then don't fear! The queen of twerking has given us a taste of some of her stage moves. And, well, you're going to be impressed.

She was recently in Bloem with Tira and the gang.

Check it out: