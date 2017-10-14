TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Zodwa shake her booty on stage

TshisaLIVE Entertainment
14 October 2017 - 10:00
Zodwa gives us a taste of her stage performance.
Image: Via Zodwa's Instagram

Yep, there's a reason Zodwa Wabantu has gained fame because of her dance moves: It's because she does them damn well.

If you haven't been blessed enough to see Zodwa live in action, then don't fear! The queen of twerking has given us a taste of some of her stage moves. And, well, you're going to be impressed.

She was recently in Bloem with Tira and the gang. 

Check it out:

