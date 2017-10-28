Victory! DJ Sbu is heading back to the SABC

After being fired from Metro FM and TV show, Friends Like These, three years ago, DJ Sbu is making a triumphant return to the public broadcaster.

He will be hosting Future Leaders, which he said is in line with his Sbusiso Leope Education Foundation. The show will see him take groups of young entrepreneurs and giving them up to various challenges to see if they've got what it takes to make it in the real world.

Despite being fired from the SABC, Sbu said it was the production company who called him.

"When you leave relationships don't hold grudges. That's what I do. I still have good relationships with most of my exes," he told Sowetan.

Sbu has been hinting at a return for a while now, posting images of himself in an SABC studio.

As for a radio return? We'll have to wait and see!