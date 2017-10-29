Amanda du-Pont is living her best life in Bali
29 October 2017 - 08:00
Amanda du-Pont took some time off from her busy schedule and headed to Bali for some sun, sea and lots of waterfalls.
The actress, who keeps herself in tip-top shape with regular gym sessions, showed off her toned body in a number of snaps she posted on social media.
"So grateful, blessed and highly favoured...from the bottom of my heart, Thank you Lord," she wrote on Instagram.
