Amanda du-Pont is living her best life in Bali

29 October 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Amanda is enjoying every bit of her holiday.
Image: Via Amanda du-Pont Instagram

Amanda du-Pont took some time off from her busy schedule and headed to Bali for some sun, sea and lots of waterfalls.

The actress, who keeps herself in tip-top shape with regular gym sessions, showed off her toned body in a number of snaps she posted on social media.

If it requires a Bikini 👙 I’m in🤦🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont) on

☀️🌴🌊

A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont) on

"So grateful, blessed and highly favoured...from the bottom of my heart, Thank you Lord," she wrote on Instagram.

☀️

A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont) on

It’s peaceful up here...

A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont) on

