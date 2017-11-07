Musa Mthombeni on child star tag & joining Trending SA

Musa Mtombeni, who made his mark in the industry as a child star on YoTV, was recently unveiled as the newest member to the Trending SA team.

Musa made his debut on the SABC 3 night-time talk show yesterday and told TshisaLIVE that he was excited about this next step in his career.

"I'm very excited and am looking forward to bringing my male perspective and opinions in a witty and quirky way to the show," he said.

Musa joins Pabi Moloi, Kuli Roberts and Nina Hastie on the panel of presenters who discuss and dissect the country's biggest trending topics.

Having entered the lives of viewers as a YoTV presenter, Musa said that the child star tag was something that stuck, and that there was nothing that could be done about it.

"I'm happy with where I am in my career. I'm still the same Musa, who has obviously just gotten older," he said.

Musa said he's always lived a quiet and well-behaved life, so doesn't plan on being made a topic of discussion on the show, but if he is in ever in that situation then he believes it's fair game.

"Nothing discussed on the show is personal or malicious, it's just about get a perspective and opinions on the country's biggest trends," he said.

Musa replaces Shaka Sisulu who left the show in July.