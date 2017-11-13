Nazooo! Unathi's birthday celebration was lit
13 November 2017 - 06:29
But Unathi Msengana knows how to celebrate in style, ne!
She celebrated her birthday and made sure that this one was one to remember as she gathered her best pals for a weekend of partying.
Unathi, who gave us all kind of squad goals, couldn't hide her joy as she spent time with those she loves.
Check out the snaps and you'll know it was one helluva party.
