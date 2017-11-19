TshisaLIVE

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding in pictures

19 November 2017 - 10:58 By Timeslive
The newly married Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian after they exchanged their vows.
Image: Britni Danielle via Twitter

Tennis champion Serena Williams got married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian Thursday night in New Orleans.

Serena Williams took a formal picture with her attendants and daughter.
Image: Black girl culture via Twitter

The couple were surrounded by friends and family in an intimate setting in the culture-rich city. 

The star-studded event incorporated a fairy-tale and tennis theme.

Venus Williams holding hands with her other sisters as they watch Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian exchanging vows.
Image: Black girl culture via Twitter
Serena's mother holding the tennis champion's daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. at the wedding ceremony.
Image: Zamandlovu Ndlovu via Twitter
Lala Anthony, Ciara and Kelly Rowland were among the guests at Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding
Image: Black girl culture via Twitter
Beyonce Knowles Carter was one of the guests at the star-studded wedding of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian.
Image: Beyonce Aus via Twitter

