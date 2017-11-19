Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding in pictures
Tennis champion Serena Williams got married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian Thursday night in New Orleans.
The couple were surrounded by friends and family in an intimate setting in the culture-rich city.
@serenawilliams: You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport--I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife. I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together. And my whole life I didn’t even realize it, but I was waiting for this moment. And everything that I have done, everything that I am so proud of in my career, and in my life, for the last 34 years, pales in comparison to what we’re doing today. And I am so grateful, and I am so in love. 📸 @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography
The star-studded event incorporated a fairy-tale and tennis theme.
