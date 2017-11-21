John Vlismas' The Good Racist: You will walk out questioning everything

John Vlismas has been entertaining South African audiences for many years with his biting style of observational comedy, which almost always leaves you feeling uncomfortable, whilst crying with hysterical laughter.

Vlismas returns with his award winning show The Good Racist. And you should know by the name that the oxymoron is actually you, the theatre goer, not the title of the show. Even the most liberal amongst you; white, black, indian, coloured (and those who are not sure or don’t care), will leave the theatre questioning your political, religious and non-beliefs.

For an hour and 40 minutes you will be taken on a journey where you will question the sanity of buying cat litter crystals (yes crystals), shopping in well-known chain stores and whether or not you should move to Cape Town.

Vlismas confronts any uncomfortable silences, challenges you to reflect on what you think you know and, more importantly, causes you to review how you make and justify your decisions.

As you leave this little theatre in the attic of one of the largest casinos in Johannesburg, I dare you not to switch on your phone and Google whether or not Mahatma Gandhi was a paedophile or if the Voortrekkers were the noble forefathers of the Afrikaaners.

Vlismas is unashamedly atheist and religions are examined for their bizarre contradictions - it is apparent that with this show he is on a mission. With ‘religious’ fervour he questions our social structure, our hypocrisy and our belief systems.

It's show that should be seen by every one of all shapes, sizes and hues, especially white South Africans who, whether they like it or not, are born into privilege.

To call The Good Racist an evening of entertainment is an injustice. It is an evening of edutainment. Trust me, you won’t regret the ticket price. You will laugh...probably at yourself. Vlismas commentates on our society and the world in a comedic manner and, as such, should be lauded.

You will pacify yourself as you walk through the casino to your air conditioned car ready to return to your home in a secure neighbourhood, that “he wasn’t talking about me, I’m not like that.” But you are!

The truth is, we all are and this is because we are human and flawed. All we can do is try to be better as humans, as parents and as South Africans.

Here's more info on the shows. There are still tickets and you have to gift yourself with Vlismas.