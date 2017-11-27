7 things you need to know about Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned Miss Universe in Las Vegas on Sunday night. The South African beauty queen beat over 90 contestants from around the globe to take the title, making her only the second South African to ever win the crown.
Here are 7 things you need to know about your new Miss Universe.
1. She is from Sedgefield in the Western Cape.
2. She loves making handmade cards and is a lover of scrapbooking.
3. She has previously said her biggest motivation is her half-sister, who was born without a cerebellum and is disabled.
4. She enjoys trail runs, hiking and road races.
5. She has always been proud of the fact that she has "four parents" as both her mom and dad are remarried.
6. Demi was elected as the Deputy Junior Mayor of the George City Council when she was in grade 11.
7. Her favourite quote is: "The woman who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The woman who walks alone is likely to find herself in places no-one else has ever been before.” - Albert Einstein
