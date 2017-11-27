Sindi Dlathu set to star in new Mzansi Magic drama series - report

Actress Sindi Dlathu has reportedly bagged a lead role in an upcoming Mzansi Magic drama series, The River.

The news comes just over one month after Sindi left fans shocked with news of her departure from Muvhango after 20 years.

Sunday World reports that the drama series is apparently set to air early next year.

Even though Mzansi Magic and the production company told the paper that the finer details of the series were still being ironed out, shooting for the production had already started.

"Look we are still tying up loose ends but we should be able to give details early next month after all parties have been informed about the publicity date," scriptwriter Phathu Makwarela said.

When Sindi announced her departure from Muvhango, she said that she wanted to grow as an artist.

"Muvhango has been more than a job to me, it has been my life for 20 years and I’ve loved and cherished every single moment of playing Thandaza. After 20 years I’ve decided to give the Thandaza character a break in order for me to grow as an artist, venture out to explore new opportunities and discover what I can do as an actress and as a human being.”