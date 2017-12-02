The Khanyi Mbau outfit that has everybody talking
02 December 2017 - 10:00
Listen up: Khanyi Mbau has always been adventurous with her fashion. As for hiding her body under clothes? For what?
But when she wore a costume/cape inspired piece, well, it got y'all talking.
The outfit leaves very little to the imagination and coupled with those purple boots, the comments section was lit.
What do you think? Fashion fail or fashion genius?
