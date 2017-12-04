Booze gave Zodwa Wabantu the courage to meet Black Coffee
04 December 2017 - 07:52
While it is usually Zodwa Wabantu who is bombarded with fans asking for pictures, the tables were turned when she was at a gig and Black Coffee was there.
The entertainer posted a picture of herself with the DJ and said she usually "respects" people and keeps her distance when it comes to asking for pictures.
With the help of a shot, she decided to take the plunge and ask Black Coffee for a snap. Of course, he was humble and agreed.
"Sometimes we keep our distance because we respect you guys before asking for a photo. After a shot, I said I'm going to greet you @realblackcoffee thank you so much. You said finally meeting you Zodwa Wabantu. Ngiyabonga skhokho sam," she wrote.
