Booze gave Zodwa Wabantu the courage to meet Black Coffee

While it is usually Zodwa Wabantu who is bombarded with fans asking for pictures, the tables were turned when she was at a gig and Black Coffee was there.

The entertainer posted a picture of herself with the DJ and said she usually "respects" people and keeps her distance when it comes to asking for pictures.

With the help of a shot, she decided to take the plunge and ask Black Coffee for a snap. Of course, he was humble and agreed.

"Sometimes we keep our distance because we respect you guys before asking for a photo. After a shot, I said I'm going to greet you @realblackcoffee thank you so much. You said finally meeting you Zodwa Wabantu. Ngiyabonga skhokho sam," she wrote.