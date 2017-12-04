TshisaLIVE

Booze gave Zodwa Wabantu the courage to meet Black Coffee

04 December 2017 - 07:52 By Jessica Levitt
Zodwa plucked up the courage to meet Black Coffee.
Image: Instagram

While it is usually Zodwa Wabantu who is bombarded with fans asking for pictures, the tables were turned when she was at a gig and Black Coffee was there.

The entertainer posted a picture of herself with the DJ and said she usually "respects" people and keeps her distance when it comes to asking for pictures. 

With the help of a shot, she decided to take the plunge and ask Black Coffee for a snap. Of course, he was humble and agreed.

"Sometimes we keep our distance because we respect you guys before asking for a photo. After a shot, I said I'm going to greet you @realblackcoffee thank you so much. You said finally meeting you Zodwa Wabantu. Ngiyabonga skhokho sam," she wrote.

