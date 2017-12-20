TshisaLIVE

'I’ve never known a love like this' -Tamara Dey on her baby girl's arrival

20 December 2017 - 09:41 By Karishma Thakurdin
Tamara Dey's little princess has made her grand entrance into the world.
Songstress Tamara Dey welcomed her bundle of joy into the world this past weekend  and is completely smitten. 

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning, Tamara announced the exciting news. 

"On Sunday, 17 December 2017 at 11.43pm we welcomed a beautiful, healthy little girl called #Lalabella into the world and we are all completely besotted with her," she said. 

The singer could not describe the love she feels for her little princess. 

"I’ve never known a love like this... There is no greater blessing on this earth! We love you little Lala." 

Speaking to the Sunday Times when she revealed news of her pregnancy, Tamara said she felt blessed about becoming a mother. 

"I just feel so lucky really. I've always been so career focused and the truth is I could easily have missed that boat. I know this will be the hardest, but most rewarding thing I've ever done and my soul is ready for the lesson."

