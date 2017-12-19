Drool alert* These guys have blessed us with their hotness

Getting in shape (and staying fit) is damn hard work. Those abs don't just appear there, you know.

So, when we're having a bad week or blue Monday, then you can trust that one look at these guys has lifted our mood.

Thank you for blessing us in 2017. May it continue in 2018.

He used to call himself a 'sexy chubby nigga' but since working on his transformation ahead of his #FillUpFNBStadium, Cassper Nyovest has not only dropped the weight, he's got actual definition. We bow down!