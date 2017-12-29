Distruction Boyz unscathed but shaken after car accident

Distruction Boyz members Thobane “Que” Mgobozi and Zipho “Goldmax” Mthembu have been left shaken, but unscathed after being involved in a car accident on Thursday night.

The pair where travelling on the highway in the North West when a bus almost collided with them, head on.

Their manager and road manager told TshisaLIVE that pair were not hurt but the incident left them "very shaken."

They took to Twitter to post a picture of the damage to the car they were travelling in.