AKA announces Bonang 'split' (again), Twitter calls bs

In the lead-up to the split announcement AKA said "nobody is responsible for your happiness, only you can make the choice of which path you think is best for you."

In perfectly co-ordinated timing, Bonang also spoke about happiness.

"Choose joy... once you choose and place your attention on wanting to flow there, the universe will shift for you and inspire you to the action needed to take you there...."

As reported by TshisaLIVE there have been rumours for weeks that the couple had called it quits after they both unfollowed each other on social media. AKA told TshisaLIVE that the rumours were rubbish and they were still very much together. That was on 29 November.