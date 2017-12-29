TshisaLIVE

AKA announces Bonang 'split' (again), Twitter calls bs

29 December 2017 - 10:38 By Jessica Levitt
AKA claims it's over. Twitter doesn't believe him.
Image: Via Bonang Instagram/Blaq Smith

For the second time this year AKA has taken to Twitter to publicly announce that he has split from Bonang Matheba.

The first time was a stunt and all supposedly part of a campaign for a song.

Now AKA has again taken to the social media platform to say that his relationship with B is over.

In the lead-up to the split announcement AKA said "nobody is responsible for your happiness, only you can make the choice of which path you think is best for you."

In perfectly co-ordinated timing, Bonang also spoke about happiness.

"Choose joy... once you choose and place your attention on wanting to flow there, the universe will shift for you and inspire you to the action needed to take you there...."

As reported by TshisaLIVE there have been rumours for weeks that the couple had called it quits after they both unfollowed each other on social media. AKA told TshisaLIVE that the rumours were rubbish and they were still very much together. That was on 29 November.

Less than a month after insisting they were good, AKA now claims they have parted ways.

New song coming out? Big fight only to reconcile later?  

Or:

"Every single time I be overseas like this?
Broken promises when I leave my crib
But you ain't got a problem spending the cheese I get
How many break-ups we gon' have?"

Twitter says it ain't fooled.

