Khanyi Mbau's touching message to her daughter

Khanyi Mabu may be the queen of spice and sexy pics but she recently took a trip down memory lane and showed a much softer side of herself as she celebrated her daughter, Khanukani's 11th birthday.

Posting pictures of herself from a professional shoot holding her then baby daughter, Khanyi described it as the beginning of the greatest chapter of her life.

"You have been the light to my globe and my true reason of my existence. Thank you for choosing me as your mother. I love you, thank you for saving me and giving meaning to my purpose," wrote Khanyi.

Check out some pics of mom and daughter.