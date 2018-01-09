'I have H&M clothes I'm going to burn' – Local celebs outraged over racist advert

Kwesta said he planned to burn his H&M clothing in protest.

"I, unfortunately have some H&M clothing... that I'm burning in the morning," he wrote on Monday evening.

Somizi posted a message on Instagram declaring that he was never a fan of the brand and called for people to not buy from them.

"I've never been a fan of H&M since day one they launched in South Africa. First they never had people of colour in their campaigns, even when they came to Africa. Now this. Let's show them the power of monkey rand by not buying ish from the," he said.

Minnie Dlamini was a little more blunt in her response to the advert, simply declaring: "F*ck them actually!"

Lerato Kganyago lambasted the clothing brand through a series of tweets, claiming that many black people were only brought into companies not to make decisions but to add "ambience".