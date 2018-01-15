TshisaLIVE

Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dies suddenly at 46

15 January 2018 - 20:03 By Conor Humphries
Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly in London at the age of 46.
Image: Joe Crimmings Photography/ Flickr.com

Dolores O'Riordan, the lead singer of rock group The Cranberries, has died suddenly in London at the age of 46, Irish state broadcaster RTE reported on Monday.

The Irish group shot to fame in the 1990s with the hit "Linger" and have sold over 40 million records, according to the group's official website.

RTE quoted O'Riordan's publicist as saying that she had died while in London for a short recording session.

"Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," RTE quoted the publicist as saying.

- Reuters

