Somizi on bae: All day, all year, all Saturday

12 February 2018 - 06:00 By Jessica Levitt
Now that Somizi has revealed his bae, Mohale Motaung, to the world, he sure ain't hesitating in flaunting his hunk at every opportunity.

Somizi and Mohale are all about that perfect Instagram pose and gave fans a tasty piece of their life to enjoy.

All day all year all Saturday

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Of course, that wasn't enough and the couple headed to The Four Seasons for some more quality time together.

Perfect day

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

And if that isn't enough to melt your cold heart and give you a healthy dose of couple goals, Mohale let us in on the romantic side of Somizi.

This is how he said good morning 😅❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77) on

