Somizi on bae: All day, all year, all Saturday
12 February 2018 - 06:00
Now that Somizi has revealed his bae, Mohale Motaung, to the world, he sure ain't hesitating in flaunting his hunk at every opportunity.
Somizi and Mohale are all about that perfect Instagram pose and gave fans a tasty piece of their life to enjoy.
Of course, that wasn't enough and the couple headed to The Four Seasons for some more quality time together.
And if that isn't enough to melt your cold heart and give you a healthy dose of couple goals, Mohale let us in on the romantic side of Somizi.
