Thembi Seete on self-confidence: I remember asking God why he made me this way

11 February 2018 - 16:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Thembi Seete has gone on a journey of self-discovery.
Thembi Seete has gone on a journey of self-discovery.
Image: Via Instagram

She may be one of the most popular celebs in Mzansi, but Thembi Seete has had to deal with insecurities just like you and I.

In a candid moment on social media recently, Thembi opened up about her journey of self-discovery and her struggles with understanding who she really was.

"The journey of self discovery started when I was young. I went through a season where I did not understand who I was, I was so confused. I remember asking God why did he create me this way."

Although it was a dark time for the former Boom Shaka star, she said it taught her to not give a damn about what people thought about her.

" I dance when I want to dance, I don’t care who's looking. People say 'When you are old, you should act old.' No! Age shouldn't stop you. When I go to gym, I scream, I lose my mind, I go crazy because I’m not afraid of who's watching. I’m comfortable with who I am. This is who I am."

Thembi told fans late last year that she had not led a "perfect life" but just wanted her work to be recognised.

"I'm not perfect and I make a lot of mistakes. And probably I step on other people's toes without even realising that I am doing it. But you know what, the noise has to be about my work and nothing else," she said. 

The star has used several of her experiences to channel the emotions needed to play the role of Bongi on e.tv's Rhythm City and also fulfill her dream of being a radio presenter.

"This (my radio show) was something I wanted to do for a very long time but I was busy and not very confident. To be honest I thought I would a bit boring and I was scared." 

