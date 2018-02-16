Nasty C signs with Universal Music but Mabala say he's still theirs

Rapper Nasty C has found a new home at Universal Music after signing a massive recording deal with the company this week, but record label Mabala Noise claim the star has not left their stable.

After days of swirling speculation over Nasty C's future, the rapper took to social media on Thursday to confirm that he had joined Universal.

"By the way I'm Universal Music now," he declared, in a picture of him posing alongside TV screens carrying his image and the company's logo. The star had earlier in the week been spotted in a boardroom meeting with representatives of the label.

The company also issued a statement claiming he had "signed an exclusive recording deal" with them and had "become his exclusive booking agency".

However speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mabala Noise spokesperson Tumi Moatshe said the artist was still part of the stable and his bookings and some of his image rights were being done through them.

"He has not left Mabala Noise. The Universal deal is just a distribution deal to take him to international markets. We are excited for him and will still be working with him," Tumi said.

When asked whether the deal with Universal meant Nasty C had left Mabala Noise entirely, the company's head of local urban, Louise Pillay said that Nasty C could not sign for two labels but could not answer further.

"You cannot sign for two labels. The only person who can speak on the matter are our MD and lawyers and they are not in, so you can take this as I cannot speak on the matter. further"

Nasty C joined Mabala Noise in 2016, after apparently turning down a deal with Jay Z's Roc Nation. He was unveiled alongside Gigi Lamayne, Riky Rick, Khanyi Mbau and Lvovo- many of which have since left the company.

In a message, he thanked the label for their support and promised to call them up when he wins a Grammy.

"Mabala Noise is still and will always be family. Reggie Nkabinde you are going to promise to continue opening doors for our youth and motivating them to aim high, G! P.S. I’m bringing you up on stage when I get my Grammy."