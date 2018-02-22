TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah's book to be made into a movie & will star Lupita Nyong'o

22 February 2018 - 07:12 By Jessica Levitt
Lupita Nyong'o with Trevor Noah in Johannesburg last year.
Image: Facebook/Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah has confirmed Lupita Nyong'o will be playing the part of his mother on the big screen when his book, Born a Crime, is made into a movie.

"My mom is a powerful woman who could easily be one of the beautiful soldiers in Wakanda. So it's beyond a perfect fit that she would be portrayed on the big screen by the radiant and regal Lupita Nyong'o."

Lupita confirmed she "could not book the book down" and she'll also have dual responsibilities.

"Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation!"

#Halala

