ProVerb is Liesl's number one supporter
24 February 2018 - 08:00
There is just no stopping ProVerb and his love for Liesl Laurie. Week after week we are given a taste of the romance between the two with Pro posting loved-up messages to his gal.
Liesl is a contestant on Dancing with the Stars SA and Pro has been in the audience every week to support his gal.
As if that isn't enough, he then goes onto social media and brags about her.
Pro is filled with gems and just a week earlier posted this message to his queen.
Sjoe! But the romance. We'd be like...
