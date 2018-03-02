Sbahle posts saucy pics, says she's her man's crush everyday

Sbahle Mpisane and Itu Khune may not want to confirm that they're together, but that hasn't stopped them from posting loved-up messages to each other and sexy snaps.

Sbahle posted a series of pics of herself in a black costume and said she was taking time out for herself.

At the end of one of the captions, she also said she's her man's crush everyday.

"It's very important to have "ME TIME", relax and take care of your mind, body and soul. #HisWCE."