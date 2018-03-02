Sbahle posts saucy pics, says she's her man's crush everyday
02 March 2018 - 07:00
Sbahle Mpisane and Itu Khune may not want to confirm that they're together, but that hasn't stopped them from posting loved-up messages to each other and sexy snaps.
Sbahle posted a series of pics of herself in a black costume and said she was taking time out for herself.
At the end of one of the captions, she also said she's her man's crush everyday.
"It's very important to have "ME TIME", relax and take care of your mind, body and soul. #HisWCE."
The pictures immediately got her tons of appreciation from fans, who were all about her thigh-game.
Verdict? Well, hot obvs.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE