TshisaLIVE

Sbahle posts saucy pics, says she's her man's crush everyday

02 March 2018 - 07:00 By Jessica Levitt
Fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane is all about looking after herself.
Fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane is all about looking after herself.
Image: Instagram

Sbahle Mpisane and Itu Khune may not want to confirm that they're together, but that hasn't stopped them from posting loved-up messages to each other and sexy snaps.

Sbahle posted a series of pics of herself in a black costume and said she was taking time out for herself.

At the end of one of the captions, she also said she's her man's crush everyday.

"It's very important to have "ME TIME", relax and take care of your mind, body and soul. #HisWCE."

Sbahle flaunts her curves.
Sbahle flaunts her curves.
Image: Instagram
Sbahle spent the day pampering herself.
Sbahle spent the day pampering herself.
Image: Instagram

The pictures immediately got her tons of appreciation from fans, who were all about her thigh-game.

Verdict? Well, hot obvs.

Most read

  1. Pearl Monama unfazed by backlash over her Generations character TshisaLIVE
  2. Tumi Morake announces resignation from Jacaranda FM TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper takes on dropout haters: You wanna get schooled by a dropout? TshisaLIVE
  4. Caster and Violet steal the show at Laureus Sports Awards TshisaLIVE
  5. Tumi Morake's 'broken' over Jacaranda FM exit TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X