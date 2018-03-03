TshisaLIVE

Shona Ferguson: It's embarrassing to see grown men interested in petty politics

03 March 2018 - 14:00 By Jessica Levitt
Actor Shona Ferguson ain't got no time for petty politics.
Actor Shona Ferguson ain't got no time for petty politics.
Image: Via Twitter

Actor Shona Ferguson is usually light-hearted on social media but clearly something upset the star and he decided to take to his Twitter page to vent.

He said that it is embarrassing to see grown men who are fathers so interested in "petty politics."

"Stop gossiping about people. You are only hurting yourselves. You don’t know how others do what they do or how they got to where they are," he wrote.

He went on to give some advice to those caught up in gossip.

"It’s not your business. Focus on you."

Most read

  1. Pearl Monama unfazed by backlash over her Generations character TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper takes on dropout haters: You wanna get schooled by a dropout? TshisaLIVE
  3. Sbahle posts saucy pics, says she's her man's crush everyday TshisaLIVE
  4. Tumi Morake's 'broken' over Jacaranda FM exit TshisaLIVE
  5. Simz pens heartfelt letter to herself TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X