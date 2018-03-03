TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Rebecca Malope & her grandson break it down

03 March 2018 - 12:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Rebecca Malope has some impressive dance moves.
Image: Via Instagram

Like most doting grandmothers, Rebecca Malope loves spending quality time with her grandchildren. 

Whether it's imparting valuable life lessons or indulging in sweet treats - everyone knows grandmothers are the best. 

So its not surprising that when Ma Rebecca spent the Sunday afternoon with her grandson, she taught him some of on-point dance moves. 

Sanibonani From me and my grandson 😂👋👋👋

A post shared by Dr Rebecca Malope (@dr_rebeccamalope) on

