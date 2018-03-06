Zodwa: Business is about money, nothing else

Zodwa Wabantu has made it clear that she's in the business of making money. Finish and klaar. The entertainer said that even though she may not get on with some of her bosses and colleagues, she doesn't care, because it's business.

"Me and you have no money but we have bosses that we report to. They get along and they make money and they even drink champagne together."

She said that sometimes she doesn't get along with her colleagues, but it doesn't matter, because it is the bosses that are making money and they are businessmen.

"We are both their workers but we don't get along. The competition between them (the bosses) is affecting them but we have nothing. We must not take it personally, they are businessmen."

Well, there's some work ethic if you needed it on this here Tuesday.