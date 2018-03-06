TshisaLIVE

Zodwa: Business is about money, nothing else

06 March 2018 - 13:17 By Jessica Levitt
Zodwa is all about the cash.
Zodwa is all about the cash.
Image: TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu has made it clear that she's in the business of making money. Finish and klaar. The entertainer said that even though she may not get on with some of her bosses and colleagues, she doesn't care, because it's business.

"Me and you have no money but we have bosses that we report to. They get along and they make money and they even drink champagne together."

She said that sometimes she doesn't get along with her colleagues, but it doesn't matter, because it is the bosses that are making money and they are businessmen.

"We are both their workers but we don't get along. The competition between them (the bosses) is affecting them but we have nothing. We must not take it personally, they are businessmen."

Well, there's some work ethic if you needed it on this here Tuesday.

Most read

  1. Black Motion want R3.7m after 'racist' plane incident TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Stay in your lane' - OPW couple's attempts to speak Zulu flops TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntando Mthethwa on married life: It's a blessing to be married to a pastor TshisaLIVE
  4. 'She won't show her undies'- Winnie Khumalo's daughter makes waves TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I’d rather everyone speaks their mother tongue,' says Somizi on language ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
Here are some of the big winners from the 2018 Oscars
X