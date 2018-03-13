TshisaLIVE

Demi-Leigh has been putting in the hours at the gym & the results are showing

13 March 2018 - 07:17 By Jessica Levitt
Demi-Leigh's workout regime: The proof is in the pudding!
Demi-Leigh's workout regime: The proof is in the pudding!
Image: Instagram

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has been working out hard and on a recent trip to Indonesia, she had the chance to show off the results.

Demi jetted into Indonesia for the Miss Puteri Indonesia competition and got to wear a kebaya - a traditional blouse/dress worn by locals.

"How I’ve dreamed about wearing a Kebaya in Indonesia as Miss Universe. Such a special moment yesterday during my fitting."

Kebaya number 2 ❤️#missuniverse

A post shared by Demi-Leigh | Miss Universe (@demileighnp) on

Of course, she had some down time and went to a spa to relax.

Spa day 🤗🌼

A post shared by Demi-Leigh | Miss Universe (@demileighnp) on

Morning swim 💧🌺 #missuniverse #indonesia #yamamay

A post shared by Demi-Leigh | Miss Universe (@demileighnp) on

Most read

  1. 'Leave them to fight, I will be back'- Zodwa on Zambia deportation TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi claps back at tweep over Jesus, acceptance & his shopping habits TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonnie Mbuli slams Pearl Thusi's 'black-face' snap that split Twitter TshisaLIVE
  4. Inside ProVerb's emotional breakdown TshisaLIVE
  5. 'First off, I'm not your auntie' - bride's auntie snaps at OPW presenter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Driver escapes death after runaway truck crashes into Umhlanga promenade
Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
X