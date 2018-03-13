Demi-Leigh has been putting in the hours at the gym & the results are showing
Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has been working out hard and on a recent trip to Indonesia, she had the chance to show off the results.
Demi jetted into Indonesia for the Miss Puteri Indonesia competition and got to wear a kebaya - a traditional blouse/dress worn by locals.
"How I’ve dreamed about wearing a Kebaya in Indonesia as Miss Universe. Such a special moment yesterday during my fitting."
Of course, she had some down time and went to a spa to relax.