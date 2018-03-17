Tempted to let the winter laziness creep in? Here's Unathi's motivation

You may have worked hard to make sure that your body was summer ready, but as the temperatures are starting to get cooler, it's tempting to hit the snacks and cover up with a duvet.

But Unathi, who has lost a ton of weight in her mission to claim back her body, has urged her followers not to fall into the trap.

She posted a picture of herself back in 2016 and said she was determined not to let winter get the better of her.

"As the temperature drops and we start to put on more layers, let's not sabotage ourselves. We know that our summers are longer than our winters."

She said she wouldn't allow herself to falter.

"We know that Africa has in most part great weather. Imagine what you want to look and most importantly FEEL like in Spring and let that be your guide and your inspiration. This pic was taken in 2016.........I want to stay here for a while. Off to the gym I go."

*Us putting down the snacks