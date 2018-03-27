TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Black Coffee nailed his first Vegas residency gig

27 March 2018 - 14:42 By Jessica Levitt
Black Coffee impressed fans in Vegas.
Image: Instagram

Talk about levels!

In January it was announced that Black Coffee scored a residency at luxury Vegas resort, Wynn Las Vegas. 

"Thrilled to finally announce a residency at @WynnLasVegasthis year! 2018 is off to a great start," he said at the time.

And now we've got a look at how the DJ wowed fans over the weekend.

Fresh was in the house and posted these videos.

Wynn Las Vegas said the party was "incredible" and posted some snaps of the night.

Humble as always, Black Coffee posted a snap of himself and said "What a vibe."

This guy! Our national treasure!

