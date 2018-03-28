Team anti-Inxeba selling t-shirts outside court to raise funds

Members of the Man and Boy Foundation, one of the groups opposing that Inxeba (The Wound) should have a 16LS age limit, is selling t-shirts outside the High Court in Pretoria in a bid to raise funds, said a representative of the organisation.

The court has been hearing arguments from both sides on the decision of the Film and Publication Board's Appeal's Tribunal to change to age restriction of Inxeba.

It initially changed the age from 16LS to X18. This was temporarily overturned in court and now producers of the film are arguing that the initial 16LS age restriction be reinstated.

Members of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) were in court to show their support for the bid to keep the film at a higher rating.