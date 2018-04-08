Review: Hedwig and the Angry Inch

I first heard the name Hedwig when the movie, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, was released back in 2001. I was university at the time, just discovering myself and what I’d hoped was my place in the world.

I remember thinking how odd the name was and giggling to myself as my thoughts ran amok while I imagined what the angry inch could refer to. At one point, I even thought I’d read it incorrectly and that the word was itch and not inch.

Since then the movie and stage production have kind of hovered at the edge of my radar, sliding in and out without actually making a full on appearance. Until now that is. Finally, after 17 years since I’d first heard the name, I actually got to watch a full production. And I LOVED it!