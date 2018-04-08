TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Khabonina & her bae's Hong Kong adventure

08 April 2018 - 11:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Khabonina with Vusi and YogaRaj.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress and fitness fundi Khabonina Qubeka jetted off to Hong Kong to host the first ever #Mandela100Yogathon. 

Khabonina joined forces with Guinness World Record holder YogaRaj and the South African consulate in Hong Kong to raise awareness about yoga abroad. 

Of course the trip wasn't just all work and no play for Khabonina, who took her bae along as well. 

Judging from Khabo's Instagram page these two have been having a blast in Hong Kong: 

