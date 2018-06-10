SNAPS: Melinda Bam and Adriaan Bergh take Italy
Former Miss South Africa Melinda Bam and her husband Adriaan Bergh have more passport stamps than we have underwear, with their latest vacation taking them to Italy.
The couple are proud travel nuts and one look at their Instagram page and you'll be filled with envy.
This time they're in Italy and are doing the most with the picture-perfect snaps. Like, actuals postcard worthy.
"The most incredible day spent in the Picturesque town of #Cefalù ... They say that this is where happiness means the world, and they are absolutely right! ... could not be happier right now, right here, right next to you! @adriaanbegh," wrote Melinda on Instagram.
Start saving those coins, cause this is goals.
“Il dolce far niente” - they joy of doing nothing... ...well not completely nothing... But things often regarded as nothing. . Walking & looking at flowers, admiring the sunlight through alleyways, beautiful details found in ordinary places. The little nothings so often overlooked, but so wonderful when noticed...all while doing “nothing”. . . . . 💛Top: @the_designer_warehouse . #cefalu #cefalù #clubmedcefalu #clubmedcefalù #travel #travel #traveljournal #sicilly #cefalù #wanderlust #italy #livetoinspire #inspiretolive #clubmedcefalù #couple #marriedlife #travelblogger #clubmedcefalu #clubmedsa @clubmedcefalu @clubmed #sophialoren #travelfashion #happy #love #life #memories #happiness #happinesis
Of all the fish in the sea, I caught you!!!. 🍋🤗💛🍋🤗💛🍋💛🤗🍋🤗💛🍋🤗💛🍋🤗🍋. In the beautiful old town #Cefalu there is history dating back to 1100's. Beautiful to see how some of those day's practical items, have become the quintessential Sicillian Masterpieces of today. . @adriaanbergh sitting in this little nook that sells beautiful old fishing nets. . . . #cefalu #cefalù #clubmedcefalu #clubmedcefalù #travel #travel #traveljournal #sicilly #cefalù #wanderlust #italy #livetoinspire #inspiretolive #clubmedcefalù #couple #marriedlife #travelblogger #clubmedcefalu #clubmedsa @clubmedcefalu @clubmed #sophialoren #travelfashion #happy #love #life #memories
The most incredible day spent in the Picturesque town of #Cefalù ... They say that this is where happiness means the world, and they are absolutely right! ... could not be happier right now, right here, right next to you! @adriaanbegh . . . 💛Top: @the_designer_warehouse . #cefalu #cefalù #clubmedcefalu #clubmedcefalù #travel #travel #traveljournal #sicilly #cefalù #wanderlust #italy #livetoinspire #inspiretolive #clubmedcefalù #couple #marriedlife #travelblogger #clubmedcefalu #clubmedsa @clubmedcefalu @clubmed #sophialoren #travelfashion #happy #love #life #memories