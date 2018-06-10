TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Melinda Bam and Adriaan Bergh take Italy

10 June 2018 - 07:00 By Jessica Levitt
Melinda and Adriaan are holiday goals for life.
Melinda and Adriaan are holiday goals for life.
Image: Instagram

Former Miss South Africa Melinda Bam and her husband Adriaan Bergh have more passport stamps than we have underwear, with their latest vacation taking them to Italy.

The couple are proud travel nuts and one look at their Instagram page and you'll be filled with envy.

This time they're in Italy and are doing the most with the picture-perfect snaps. Like, actuals postcard worthy.

"The most incredible day spent in the Picturesque town of #Cefalù ... They say that this is where happiness means the world, and they are absolutely right! ... could not be happier right now, right here, right next to you! @adriaanbegh," wrote Melinda on Instagram.

Start saving those coins, cause this is goals.

Most read

  1. My vagina. My rules - Bonang has a word for those coming for her love life TshisaLIVE
  2. I fear for my life‚ says 'hacked' student in Somizi racist tweet furore TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi turns to lawyers after racist tweet: 'No place for racists in SA' TshisaLIVE
  4. Isibaya's Sphelele gets her first car: My mom couldn't believe it TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi gushes over his daughter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Koster: A town failed by its municipality is now being run by its residents
Meet Pepper- The first humanoid robot in South Africa
X