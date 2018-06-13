TshisaLIVE

Zizo Tshwete on weight: I haven't changed regardless of my size

13 June 2018 - 07:39 By Jessica Levitt
Zizo Tshwete wants to have real conversations about weight.
Zizo Tshwete wants to have real conversations about weight.
Image: Twitter

TV and radio personality Zizo Tshwete has been curvier at certain points in her life and slimmer at other periods, but to her it doesn't matter. She says it is important for women to start looking at who they are instead of what they look like.

She posted three images of herself over the past three years where the difference in her body is visible and said she often gets asked what her secret is. But she insists she has no secret.

She said weight is a big topic in society and getting your body to where you want it takes hard work and discipline.

"My positive traits as a person haven’t changed regardless of whatever size I was at any particular time. We live in a world where we post the most filtered images of ourselves and put such pressure on ourselves. It’s insane. I don’t claim to have it all figured out. I don’t. I am however making a commitment to have a REAL conversation with anyone who wants to have it with me."

She urged women to recognise that they are queens no matter their size and opened the floor for honest and real conversations to happen.

Halala.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Female officer bae has got the internet admitting their crimes TshisaLIVE
  2. 'What muthi is this?' - OPW Bride has 4 kids at 28 & is body goals TshisaLIVE
  3. The Tbo Touch, Yeye & Robbie Malinga jnr snap that SHOOK Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  4. LOL! KZN waiter has Twitter thinking 'Jacob Zuma' got a side job in PMB TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi gushes over his daughter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Brave woman rescues baby from a car accident
Explainer: What exactly is happening with the ANC and Zuma in KZN?
X